The UK's most northerly mainland commercial port could be set to become the servicing base for a proposed new offshore wind farm.

Scrabster Harbour Trust has signed an agreement with Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm to explore the potential of developing construction support facilities at the Caithness port.

Danish company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner, is planning to build the 100 megawatts wind farm.

The proposed site in the Pentland Firth is about four miles (6km) off the former Dounreay nuclear power complex near Thurso.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner said once completed its 10-turbine project would generate power for about 70,000 homes.