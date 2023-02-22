Google is set to cut 240 jobs in the Republic of Ireland as part of job losses planned worldwide by its parent company, Alphabet.

The tech firm employs 5,500 people in Ireland, where its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is located.

In an email to staff, Google said 85 jobs will be cut in sales, 80 in technology and engineering and the remaining 75 in support functions, RTÉ News reported., external

In January, Alphabet said it would cut 12,000 jobs worldwide, about 6% of its global workforce.

Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade, and employment, Simon Coveney, said the Irish government would ensure those losing their jobs would be supported.

He added that the government has had enquiries from other companies to find out if those losing their jobs could be employed elsewhere.

A consultative process on redundancies will begin on Thursday.

The Financial Services Union (FSU) described the news as a "difficult and worrying day for Google employees".

The FSU's Gareth Murphy said: "It is important that compulsory redundancies are avoided, and a voluntary redundancy package is agreed that reflects the work and dedication of staff."