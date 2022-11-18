Station toilets destroyed by vandals

B﻿irmingham New Street station toilets destroyed by vandals

Network Rail Birmingham

Toilets at a major railway station have been vandalised causing an estimated £5,000 damage and leaving them shut for a day.

Network Rail Birmingham said the toilets were damaged on Thursday leaving a whole set out of action.

On social media they wrote: "Ta to whoever felt it necessary to leave our toilets in this state last night".

It added British Transport Police was looking for those responsible.

