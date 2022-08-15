Work to upgrade a Cardiff railway station will begin this autumn, and construction of a new station in the city will start before the end of the year.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the new two-platform station will be built in the north of Butetown, near Maria Street.

The existing Cardiff Bay station will get a second platform, as well as a new signage and customer information screens.

TfW said it will work with residents to choose a name for the new station.

“From 2024 we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area," said TfW Chief Executive James Price.