Cardiff Bay: Work to start on Butetown railway station
- Published
Work to upgrade a Cardiff railway station will begin this autumn, and construction of a new station in the city will start before the end of the year.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said the new two-platform station will be built in the north of Butetown, near Maria Street.
The existing Cardiff Bay station will get a second platform, as well as a new signage and customer information screens.
TfW said it will work with residents to choose a name for the new station.
“From 2024 we’ll be providing a smoother, greener, modern public transport service which will open up a range of opportunities for people living in Butetown and the wider Cardiff Bay area," said TfW Chief Executive James Price.
The new track will allow faster and more frequent services, TfW said, using new tram-trains.
However, the upgrade will not connect Cardiff Central directly to Cardiff Bay.
Services will continue to run as work is carried out and a new timetable is expected to be in place from spring 2024.