HM Coastguard has appealed for help to find a yacht which went missing while sailing from Plymouth in England to Baltimore in west County Cork.

The Minke left Plymouth on 18 June and was due to arrive in Baltimore on 22 June.

The 25ft fibreglass folk boat - which has a white hull and white sails - is now a week overdue.

It was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge with a plan to sail the route via the Isles of Scilly.

All other vessels are accounted for.

The Minke's sail number is FB597.

HM Coastguard has been working with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.