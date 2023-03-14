MP's future uncertain after losing local party backing
- Published
A Conservative MP was facing an uncertain future after local party members indicated they did not want him to stand at the next election.
Some members felt that MP for South Norfolk, Richard Bacon, has not been "visible" enough, the BBC has been told.
Both the local party and Conservative party headquarters have declined to comment.
Mr Bacon, Norfolk's longest serving MP, was unavailable for comment.
It was not clear if he will fight the decision which was made by a selection committee of local members.
Party sources said he could ask for a vote of all local party members to decide whether he should stand again.
The 60-year-old was elected MP for South Norfolk in 2001 and has increased his majority at almost every election.
In the 2019 general election he polled 58% of the vote and had a majority of 21,275.
He was widely respected by colleagues for his work on the public accounts committee which questions the way in which tax payers money is spent.
But back in his constituency there have been complaints from constituents he has not responded to emails or championed local causes, claims which he has always denied.
His supporters point out that in recent months he has led the campaign against the building of new electricity pylons in Norfolk and spoken out about the poor provision of NHS dentists in the county.
Party sources point out that the boundaries for South Norfolk were expected to change at the next election.
They said Friday's selection committee reflected the changes with party members from places like Hingham and Wymondham which are not in the current constituency and for whom Mr Bacon has never been their MP and this may have counted against him.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external