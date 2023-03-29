Arrest after car driver dies in lorry crash
A man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry in Derbyshire.
The crash, involving a BMW X1 and a HGV, happened on the A515 near to the turn off for Biggin at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the 76-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force added.
Police said the victim's family were being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to come forward.