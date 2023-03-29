A man has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry in Derbyshire.

The crash, involving a BMW X1 and a HGV, happened on the A515 near to the turn off for Biggin at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the 76-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.