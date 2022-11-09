M﻿easures have been taken to protect badgers living on a former landfill site during the construction of a new wast- handling plant.

Highland Council's materials recovery station in Inverness's Longman area is nearing completion.

Once open, the facility will sort waste collected in and around the city into materials that can be recycled or made into fuel bales to be burned in waste incinerators.

B﻿adgers are a protected species and the animals live and forage in woodland on the former Longman landfill site.

H﻿ighland Council and Scottish government agency NatureScot said measures to protect the creatures had included regular monitoring by an ecologist and a 10m (32ft) exclusion zone around a badgers' sett.

N﻿atureScot said building firm Morrison Construction had also been given advice on how to do its work on the site while minimising disruption to the local wildlife.

A﻿ spokeswoman said: "This includes appropriate protection measures and ensuring the relevant licences are in place."

S﻿he added: "Protection measures such as badger sett exclusions are unlikely to impact greatly on the project cost or time delays."

T﻿he price of the project has increased to £14m, however the additional cost of about £1m has been due to rising costs of building materials.