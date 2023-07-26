The garden was funded with money raised for Leicester Hospitals Charity by families and friends of intensive care unit patients.

Ellis White spent time at the unit before his death in February 2021.

He had been receiving care at Leicester General Hospital following a kidney transplant but was moved when he contracted Covid-19.

His family and friends have raised more than £43,000 for the charity.

His mother Tracey Edwards said: “It’s a visible reminder of all the fundraising effort that everyone has been involved in and somewhere to remember Ellis.”

Another fundraiser was Andrew Corney, who helped raise more than £3,000 in memory of his wife Laila.

He said: "I am pleased that this space is available for others to enjoy in her memory.”

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.