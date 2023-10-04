Wokingham Borough Council risks effectively going bankrupt "in the next couple of years" if it does not get its finances under control, a councillor has warned.

The authority has to find savings of £15m in its budget for next year.

Councillor Imogen Shepherd-DuBey, cabinet member for finance, said this meant cutting back on "non-statutory" council services - those it is not legally obliged to provide.

These would include cuts to public litter bins and grass cutting as well as making some staff redundant.