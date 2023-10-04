Council warns of bankruptcy risk
- Published
Wokingham Borough Council risks effectively going bankrupt "in the next couple of years" if it does not get its finances under control, a councillor has warned.
The authority has to find savings of £15m in its budget for next year.
Councillor Imogen Shepherd-DuBey, cabinet member for finance, said this meant cutting back on "non-statutory" council services - those it is not legally obliged to provide.
These would include cuts to public litter bins and grass cutting as well as making some staff redundant.
No decision has been taken yet, but Ms Shepherd-DuBey said those services were being targeted.
"We are squeezing for this year. If we don't we'll be in the same situation as Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead," she said.
Slough and Woking councils have already effectively declared bankruptcy, while Windsor and Maidenhead council said it was on the brink.
Ms Shepherd-DuBey said Wokingham council had £9m in its reserves.
"If we go below £7m our chief financial officer will start to say 'hang on a minute'," she added.