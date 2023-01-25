Bridge in medieval village may shut for nine months
- Published
Residents have been asked to take part in a consultation over plans to shut an iconic bridge in a picturesque village for up to nine months.
Essex County Council wants to replace the 200-year-old structure over the duck pond in Finchingfield.
It said the existing bridge was weak and deteriorating.
The local authority has suggested building a temporary crossing to avoid sending drivers on a 16-mile detour.
Lee Scott, the Conservative council cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: "I understand the bridge in Finchingfield takes pride of place in the centre of the village, but its weak and deteriorating state means it is imperative it is replaced."
The plan for the new bridge was submitted last month with the public consultation due to close, external on 9 February.
Brickwork panels for the bridge would go on display and the council hoped construction would start in the summer.
Passing trade
The proposal would need to be green-lighted by committee councillors.
Planners said the new bridge would be built to the same dimensions and the temporary causeway crossing would be constructed with "12 pipes" secured with concrete-filled sandbags.
Jane Welsh, who owned the village post office and shop, said a temporary crossing was essential to maintain passing trade.
Jacqui Braithwaite, owner of the Finchingfield Lion pub, told BBC Essex the temporary crossing would be "bearable" but added: "The work doesn't need to be done in the first place.
"They've given us no proof that it needs to be done."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external