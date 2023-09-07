Programme makers followed pupils' return to school after Covid, probing concerns over rising child mental health issues and declining behaviour standards.

"I underestimated the impact of the pandemic," said Mr Dhami.

"Since we’ve been back we’ve seen a significant shift in the number of learners that have now got social emotional and mental health issues."

He said exclusions had fallen dramatically in the four years since he took over through "high expectations" and "the amazing work of staff, but some students still struggled with strict behaviour policies.

"That number is now down to single figures but what we did need to do at the time was to rebalance behaviour," he added. "But there are other challenges and those are the challenges you see in this documentary."

Behaviour expert Marie Gentles worked with staff, parents and children to introduce a an approach that supported individual need.

"It’s not about allowing young people to get away with behaviour or... they never have a consequence," Ms Gentles, a former headteacher, said.

"It’s about understanding why the behaviour has occurred and what the needs are that have manifested into this undesirable behaviour," she added.