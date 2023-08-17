He has also been the chair of the Diocesan Board of Education for the Diocese of Bath and Wells, and sits on Diocesan and General Synod and several church and community trust boards.

In 2021 Father Robinson completed the strategic leadership development programme, for clergy identified as potential future leaders on a strategic and senior level.

The Bishop of Truro, the Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen, said Father Robinson had "greatly impressed many since his arrival as Interim Dean by his strong faith... and his great desire that Truro Cathedral should be a place of excellence both in worship and mission".

"This is wonderful news for the cathedral, the diocese and for the whole of Cornwall," said the Bishop of St Germans, the Right Reverend Hugh Nelson.

On his appointment, Father Robinson said he was "over the moon" at the appointment, adding: "I am committed to my belief that Truro Cathedral is here for everyone who lives and works and visits Cornwall."

He described the cathedral as "a treasure to be cared for and a place of important heritage," a "place of gathering, engagement and celebration of the skill, talent and interest of the gift that is the diversity of humanity".

He is due to be installed in the role in the autumn.