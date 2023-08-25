Average Jersey wage drops by 2.8%, report finds

The wages of people working in Jersey have fallen since June 2022

At a glance

  • The average Jersey wage has dropped by 2.8% since June 2022, Statistics Jersey has reported

  • Average earnings for full-time workers rose by 7.7% but were below the rate of inflation which was 10.9%

  • Statistics Jersey also found 14% of private sector employees were being paid less than £12.19 an hour - the Jersey 'Living Wage'

Wages of people in Jersey working in both the public and private sector have fallen by 2.8% since June 2022, a report has found.

Statistics Jersey's average earnings report for June 2023 measures the annual change in gross wages and salaries of workers in the island.

Average earnings of full-time workers rose by 7.7% in the 12 months since June but the rise was below the rate of inflation which was 10.9%.

The report also found 14% of private sector employees were earning less than the Jersey 'Living Wage' - £12.19 per hour.

People working in agriculture saw the biggest rise in earnings, going up by 19.8% due to a rise in hours worked compared to 2022.

The lowest wage increase was 5.2% for people working for care homes, cleaning companies and leisure services.

The median average earnings for full-time workers was £800 per week.

Statistics Jersey said over the past decade, average earnings had dropped by 2.7%.

