Wages of people in Jersey working in both the public and private sector have fallen by 2.8% since June 2022, a report has found.

Statistics Jersey's average earnings report for June 2023, external measures the annual change in gross wages and salaries of workers in the island.

Average earnings of full-time workers rose by 7.7% in the 12 months since June but the rise was below the rate of inflation which was 10.9%.

The report also found 14% of private sector employees were earning less than the Jersey 'Living Wage' - £12.19 per hour.