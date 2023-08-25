Average Jersey wage drops by 2.8%, report finds
At a glance
The average Jersey wage has dropped by 2.8% since June 2022, Statistics Jersey has reported
Average earnings for full-time workers rose by 7.7% but were below the rate of inflation which was 10.9%
Statistics Jersey also found 14% of private sector employees were being paid less than £12.19 an hour - the Jersey 'Living Wage'
Wages of people in Jersey working in both the public and private sector have fallen by 2.8% since June 2022, a report has found.
Statistics Jersey's average earnings report for June 2023, external measures the annual change in gross wages and salaries of workers in the island.
Average earnings of full-time workers rose by 7.7% in the 12 months since June but the rise was below the rate of inflation which was 10.9%.
The report also found 14% of private sector employees were earning less than the Jersey 'Living Wage' - £12.19 per hour.
People working in agriculture saw the biggest rise in earnings, going up by 19.8% due to a rise in hours worked compared to 2022.
The lowest wage increase was 5.2% for people working for care homes, cleaning companies and leisure services.
The median average earnings for full-time workers was £800 per week.
Statistics Jersey said over the past decade, average earnings had dropped by 2.7%.
