Witness appeal after body found in River Mole
At a glance
Police are appealing for witnesses after the body of a man was found in the River Mole in Box Hill on Thursday.
They believe the man had been fishing close to the Stepping Stones area prior to his death.
In particular, officers want to speak to a man who was seen in the area with a fishing rod.
Officers do not currently believe the death to be suspicious but are continuing to carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances.
Police want to speak to anyone in the area, or was driving through and has dashcam footage, between the hours of 08:00 BST and 13:00 on the A24 London Road on Thursday.
In particular, they want to speak to a man who was in the area and may have information which could help enquiries.
He is described as white, about 30 years old, approximately 5ft 10in and of slim build with very short dark hair.
He was not wearing a top but was wearing dark coloured shorts, trainers and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack with a red fishing rod tied to it.
The man was also riding a dark coloured mountain bike and spoke with an accent, possibly eastern European.
