Thunderstorm warning for most of Wales
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding after a weather warning was issued for the majority of Wales.
A yellow Met Office warning, external is in place from 09:00 BST to 19:00 on Wednesday.
Forecasters have warned of delays to public transport and the possibility of short-term power cuts.
Lightning and hail will be additional hazards, with as much as 40mm (1.6in) of rain set to fall in some areas, the Met Office said.
Only two of Wales' 22 local authorities - Anglesey and Pembrokeshire - are not covered by the warning.