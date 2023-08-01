Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption and flooding after a weather warning was issued for the majority of Wales.

A yellow Met Office warning, external is in place from 09:00 BST to 19:00 on Wednesday.

Forecasters have warned of delays to public transport and the possibility of short-term power cuts.

Lightning and hail will be additional hazards, with as much as 40mm (1.6in) of rain set to fall in some areas, the Met Office said.