Independent panel created to oversee fiscal policy
At a glance
An independent panel has been set up to assess government's fiscal policy
The states say the panel will identify the right fiscal challenges and make sure proposed solutions are "viable and sustainable"
It will produce an independent report ahead of a debate on the Funding & Investment Plan
- Published
An independent panel of "qualified experts" has been created to assess the government's fiscal policy, the States have confirmed.
The Fiscal Policy Panel will firstly focus on the Funding & Investment Plan (F&IP) that will be published by the Policy & Resources committee (P&R) in September and debated in October.
The F&IP will address how the States' plans to finance major infrastructure projects, strategic and policy work, and funding of public services.
P&R said the panel would identify the right fiscal challenges and make sure proposed solutions are "viable and sustainable".
Panel members include Dr Matthew Agarwala, Prof Francis Breedon and Dr Andy Sloan.
Mr Agarwala, chair of the panel, said: "We will provide an independent assessment of the States’ projections of its financial position going forward, focusing on the economic and fiscal realities, and commenting on the reasonableness of the proposed solutions.
"The fiscal policies and investment decisions taken today will shape Guernsey’s future, it is imperative that decision-makers and the public are confident that those choices are informed using the best available information.”
The panel will provide an independent report that will be published before the debate on the F&IP, in October.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.