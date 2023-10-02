A council has said it would investigate the rise in costs on a £4.7 million market regeneration project.

The £450,000 overspend on the rebuild of Great Yarmouth's market was revealed during a meeting of the borough council's scrutiny committee.

The sum was used to amend the original plan, strengthen foundations and cover the inflationary increase in the cost of materials

The Norfolk council said it was aware of the additional expenditure as it happened and it dismissed claims that the contract had not been signed.