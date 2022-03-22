Children's messages sent with aid for Ukraine
Letters of support from children in Scotland have been placed in boxes of donated aid being sent to Ukraine.
It is part of efforts being organised as a partnership between Dumfries-based charity Massive Outpouring of Love (Mool) and humanitarian group Opir., external
They have gathered six lorry loads of items to send to people who have fled their homes following the Russian invasion.
Local children and volunteers have also written cards, letters and drawn pictures which have been hidden in jacket pockets, hats and mittens and placed into the boxes of aid.
The aid is being sent from a depot in Dumfries to Poland and Lviv in Ukraine.
Opir has also raised more than £25,000 which will be used to buy food and generators in Poland which will then be sent on to Ukraine.
Julie Joseph, of Opir, was involved in organising a convoy to send aid to Kosovo during the conflict more than 20 years ago and used her experience to help two decades on.
She has been overwhelmed by people's generosity and desire to help.
Ms Joseph, from Lockerbie, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland proramme they were trying to ensure the items they were taking would be useful.
"We have got people on the ground in Poland that have been feeding back the needs," she said.
"Early on, there was no need for clothing, for instance, but we are hearing now that some lighter clothing for women and children would be useful.
"We're keeping an eye on the needs and ensuring that what we take out is what's required."
She said they wanted to take more than just physical goods to the area.
"Mool is very clear that not only are we taking out aid but we're taking out messages of love and support," she said.
"We pop little messages into hats and pockets and gloves and into boxes.
"Schools in Dumfries and Galloway and Edinburgh have been really supportive in sending those messages down."