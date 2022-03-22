Letters of support from children in Scotland have been placed in boxes of donated aid being sent to Ukraine.

It is part of efforts being organised as a partnership between Dumfries-based charity Massive Outpouring of Love (Mool) and humanitarian group Opir., external

They have gathered six lorry loads of items to send to people who have fled their homes following the Russian invasion.

Local children and volunteers have also written cards, letters and drawn pictures which have been hidden in jacket pockets, hats and mittens and placed into the boxes of aid.