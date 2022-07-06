Pollinator Project meets thousands of Guernsey children

A project teaching children about the Bailiwick of Guernsey's environment has visited 24 schools and met 4,000 children.

The Pollinator Project, external helps children to learn about healthy ecosystems.

This year's theme is bugs and beetles and the children have taken part in many activities.

Project spokesman, Gordon Steele, said: "It's really important, our insects are dying out and our nature is under threat.

"So getting them [children] familiar with what we've got, to appreciate it and really understand it is what it's all about."

In previous years, the children went on to create wildlife habitats outside their classrooms and in their own school grounds, project bosses said.

"The hugely enthusiastic students, of all ages, dug and planted nectar rich patches, pollinator shrubs and trees, put up bee hotels and built wildlife refuges such as log piles and bee banks," the said.