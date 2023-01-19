A water company said it was "deeply distressing" raw sewage was discharged into a river, killing 5,000 fish, after it was made to pay more than £500,000 by a court.

Anglian Water was fined at Peterborough Magistrates' Court over the incident on the River Great Ouse in Brackley, Northamptonshire, in May 2017.

About six million litres of pollution was pumped into the waterway, which flows into the Wash, the Environment Agency said.

Andrew Raine, from the public body, said: "The environmental impact of this pollution was substantial."