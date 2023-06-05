Stabbing prompts enhanced stop-and-search powers
Officers in Milton Keynes have been given extra stop-and-search powers after a teenager was stabbed.
The victim was attacked by four masked men at about 13:15 BST on the Fishermead estate in the city.
Thames Valley Police said he suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
Det Ch Insp James Horseman said the additional powers were "to prevent potential further violence".
The Section 60 order will be in place for 24 hours and is due to expire at 14.50 on Tuesday.
It temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area.
"While it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons," Det Ch Insp Horseman said.
