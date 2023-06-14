ShelterBox boss urges media to stop using term 'natural disaster'

ShelterBox responds to earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather like storms, drought, and flooding, which occur because of natural processes on Earth.

In the open letter Mr Srikanthan said: "While the term [natural] may seem harmless, and we’ve not always got it right, we’ve learnt through our ongoing work with disaster affected communities, how it perpetuates a dangerous myth that nothing could have been done to prevent people being so badly affected.

"This misleading and harmful narrative can lead to a lack of action to help people who need it."

He added: "When we frame disasters as 'natural’, we fail to acknowledge the complex interplay between nature and the role of human actions and how they impact communities around the world.

"A disaster is not a natural occurrence but a result of systemic inequalities in access to resources and power.

"Where we live and how much money we have often determines our ability to recover."

He said it should be described as 'disaster' or more specific terms describing the extreme weather, earthquake or tsunami.