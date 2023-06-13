The bill would make it an offence "to coerce, persuade, encourage or assist a person under 18 to either obtain or sell vaping products".

It would also address "harmful marketing", she said.

Ms Lord-Brennan said the "candy colours and fruit flavours available to view on or near the counter next to the lollipops" deliberately targeted young people.

The bill would therefore ban the display of vapes, treating them in the same way as tobacco products.

Speaking in favour of the bill, Michelle Haywood MHK said she had a "deep concern about vapes" as there was no "long term data set" relating to their use.

She said: "The vaping companies, which are largely owned by tobacco companies, are deliberately targeting a young audience."

Prohibiting the display was an important part of the legislation, she added.

Alex Allinson MHK said: "We have a real present issue here with the harms of vaping, both in terms of children's health, their mental well-being and the education system."

He said there was a balance to achieve in how to "get rid of the abuse of vaping while not criminalising young people".

The second reading of the bill was unanimously backed by members of the House of Keys.