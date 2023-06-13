Laws to stop under-18s vaping take first steps
New legislation that would prohibit the sale of vaping products to those under the age of 18 has taken its first step in the Isle of Man's parliament.
The Vaping Products Bill 2023, which would also ban the display of the products, had both its first and second readings in the House of Keys.
Members voted to suspend standing orders so that both stages could take place at the at the same sitting.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said there was "political will and public appetite" to progress the law changes quickly.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the proposed new laws addressed "a gap in legislation on the island", which allowed under-18s to freely obtain, use and become addicted to vaping products.
She said the legislation also prohibited "the importation of vaping products by persons aged 16 and 17", to address issues with purchasing the products online.
'Harmful marketing'
The bill would make it an offence "to coerce, persuade, encourage or assist a person under 18 to either obtain or sell vaping products".
It would also address "harmful marketing", she said.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the "candy colours and fruit flavours available to view on or near the counter next to the lollipops" deliberately targeted young people.
The bill would therefore ban the display of vapes, treating them in the same way as tobacco products.
Speaking in favour of the bill, Michelle Haywood MHK said she had a "deep concern about vapes" as there was no "long term data set" relating to their use.
She said: "The vaping companies, which are largely owned by tobacco companies, are deliberately targeting a young audience."
Prohibiting the display was an important part of the legislation, she added.
Alex Allinson MHK said: "We have a real present issue here with the harms of vaping, both in terms of children's health, their mental well-being and the education system."
He said there was a balance to achieve in how to "get rid of the abuse of vaping while not criminalising young people".
The second reading of the bill was unanimously backed by members of the House of Keys.
