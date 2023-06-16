Children crush disaster remembered
A memorial is held for 183 children suffocated in a rush for free toys 140 years ago
Their way out at the bottom of a staircase was blocked by an inward-opening door
The disaster led to changes in law requiring outward opening doors in public buildings
A memorial service has been held for 183 children who died 140 years ago in a stampede to claim free toys.
The giveaway on 16 June, 1883, took place at the Victoria Hall Theatre in Sunderland.
Hundreds of youngsters pushing against an inward-opening door at the bottom of a staircase meant it could not open and they were crushed and suffocated.
Memorial organiser Sharon Vincent said it was important to remember the disaster because it led to "nationally and internationally significant" changes in building design.
The show at the theatre, which was later destroyed in World War Two, had been billed as "the greatest treat for children ever given".
The announcement at the end that toys would be given out as prizes led to a stampede of children.
The 69 girls and 114 boys pouring down the narrow, winding staircase were unable to get out at the bottom and fell on top of each other until they lay six-feet deep against the door.
Most of the children were between seven and 11 and they included a whole Sunday school class of 30.
One girl was later found wandering the streets with her dead younger sister in her arms.
The disaster led to laws being introduced requiring outward-opening doors with the now ubiquitous push-bar in places of public entertainment.
Ms Vincent, from Sunderland Old Township Heritage Society (SOTHS), said: "If the door hadn't opened towards the children, if it had opened outwards, the children could've probably burst through the door and fallen out into the main part of the theatre.
"But, as a result of this incident, because the door opened back towards the children, it was decided that the doors on all public buildings after that should open outwards."
A white marble statue of a grieving mother cradling her dead child was erected but later moved to a cemetery where it was vandalised and forgotten.
In 2002 it was returned to Mowbray Park, where the 140-year memorial service took place.
