A memorial service has been held for 183 children who died 140 years ago in a stampede to claim free toys.

The giveaway on 16 June, 1883, took place at the Victoria Hall Theatre in Sunderland.

Hundreds of youngsters pushing against an inward-opening door at the bottom of a staircase meant it could not open and they were crushed and suffocated.

Memorial organiser Sharon Vincent said it was important to remember the disaster because it led to "nationally and internationally significant" changes in building design.