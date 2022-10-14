T﻿he Guernsey Overseas Aid & Development Commission (OA&DC) has pledged £98,080 to support Somalia drought and the South Sudan floods.

I﻿t said £50,000 would go to Plan International UK to provide water, food, child protection, hygiene and health supplies to drought-affected areas in Somalia.

T﻿he commission also donated £48,080 to the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) to provide food supplies in South Sudan.

President of the OA&DC Deputy Chris Blin said it had made six donations "within a month".

H﻿e said: "Somalia and South Sudan have both been dealing with decades of conflict and recurrent natural disasters, and yet it's hard to understand the scale of various disasters hitting East Africa at present.

"So I'm very happy that we can support Plan International UK and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust, both of whom we have worked with before and have many years' experience in the respective regions."