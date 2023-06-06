A record number of barn owls could be born this year in Jersey after more than 80 have been born so far.

Jersey Barn Owl Conservation Trust said there had been a "general decline" in the number of owls in the past 16 years.

Bob Tompkins, from the trust, said it had been caused by "modern intensive farming practices".

He said the "situation has now improved considerably" due to people realising the "importance of looking after our environment".