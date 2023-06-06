Record number of barn owls could be born in 2023
A record number of barn owls could be born this year in Jersey after more than 80 have been born so far.
Jersey Barn Owl Conservation Trust said there had been a "general decline" in the number of owls in the past 16 years.
Bob Tompkins, from the trust, said it had been caused by "modern intensive farming practices".
He said the "situation has now improved considerably" due to people realising the "importance of looking after our environment".
He said: "The owls have done very well over the winter time and up until recently there's been a good food source as well.
"They are so susceptible to environmental changes and so on so we just have to keep pressing on with them, but at the present time they're in a good position and we hope that we can maintain that."
The trust monitors 260 barn owl nesting boxes across the island.
