Armed police arrest man over firearms offence
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence following a disturbance at a flat in Nottingham.
Armed police were called to an address in Frobisher Gardens, Daybrook, just before 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said threats were reportedly made towards people inside the property, but that no-one was hurt.
The 55-year-old man was held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody.
Det Insp Kayne Rukas said: "Following our swift response, a suspect was taken into custody and is now being questioned in connection with this incident.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
