Plan to reduce free airport parking revised
Plans to reduce the time limit on free parking at the Isle of Man's airport to 15 minutes have been scrapped.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) had asked for feedback on a proposed new pricing structure, which included the removal of 30 minutes of free parking.
Rules for those displaying a disabled parking blue badge in disc zones mean they will continue to be eligible for one hour's free parking.
DOI Minister Chris Thomas said the changes had been made because "vast majority" of comments to the original plans had been about the issue.
Under the proposals parking has been categorised as "premium" for the area closest to the airport, with the remainder of the car park classed as "standard".
'Different needs'
In a revision of the initial changes, which would have seen the maximum charge for rise from £60 to £299, vehicle owners will now face a limit of £120 fee near the airport and £90 elsewhere.
However both sections would be capped at £90 for disabled users.
Mr Thomas said the revisions were the "direct result of engagement with our community and I thank those who got in touch to share their views".
Dawn Kinnish MLC of the government's Accessibility Steering Group said she was "pleased that the external engagement has led to changes and taken into account different needs".
"The blue badge scheme considers not just mobility issues but also other exceptional circumstances."
People can submit comments about the latest proposals until 16 June.
