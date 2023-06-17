Food inflation costs are starting to slow but it could be hard to "get price increases under control", according to the boss of a Welsh supermarket chain.

Matthew Hunt, who runs independent Filco Supermarkets with nine stores across south Wales, said there was a "a road to go on this journey".

Latest figures showed food inflation hit 19.1% in the year to April.

Meanwhile, the UK government has delayed plans to ban two-for-one junk food deals for another two years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it would be unfair to restrict options when food prices remain high.