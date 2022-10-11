Man charged over double assault and burglary
A man has been charged with a double assault linked to a burglary in Nottinghamshire.
Police said they have been looking into an attack on a man and a woman in Thoresby Close, Bircotes, on Thursday.
This was then linked to burglary and criminal damage offences in White House Road, Bircotes, on 2 and 5 September.
A 32-year-old man, from Bircotes, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, burglary, and criminal damage.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 November, police said.
Insp Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said the assault victims were both left needing hospital treatment and urgent care.