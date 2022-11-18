The owner of a grocery and convenience store which sold mouldy meat and food nearly two months past its use-by date has been fined.

Health inspectors found some meat on sale at Euro Market, on Great Horton Road in Bradford, was stored in a cardboard box on the shop floor rather than in a refrigerator, and there was no record of where some of the meat had been sourced.

Meanwhile, hundreds of items being sold to customers were well past their expiration date and some were "unfit for human consumption", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar, of Roundwood Road, had shown a "clear disregard for food safety", Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court heard.

On Tuesday, he admitted a number of food safety charges and was fined £1,107.

During the hearing, magistrates were shown images of some of the food on sale in the shop, including meat on which mould could clearly be seen growing.

The photos were taken during a series of safety inspections between July and October 2021.

Inspectors also "couldn’t find any traceability for certain meat products”, prosecutors said.