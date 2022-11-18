Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
At a glance
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard
The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021
Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told
Zarar admitted several food safety charges and was fined £1,107
The owner of a grocery and convenience store which sold mouldy meat and food nearly two months past its use-by date has been fined.
Health inspectors found some meat on sale at Euro Market, on Great Horton Road in Bradford, was stored in a cardboard box on the shop floor rather than in a refrigerator, and there was no record of where some of the meat had been sourced.
Meanwhile, hundreds of items being sold to customers were well past their expiration date and some were "unfit for human consumption", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar, of Roundwood Road, had shown a "clear disregard for food safety", Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court heard.
On Tuesday, he admitted a number of food safety charges and was fined £1,107.
During the hearing, magistrates were shown images of some of the food on sale in the shop, including meat on which mould could clearly be seen growing.
The photos were taken during a series of safety inspections between July and October 2021.
Inspectors also "couldn’t find any traceability for certain meat products”, prosecutors said.
Mr Rice, prosecuting on behalf of Bradford Council, told the court in one inspection an item of food was found to be "51 days over its use-by date" and a number of expired items had been reduced in price.
“There were a number of unpackaged meat items in a dirty cardboard box in a chiller, some were seen to be mouldy,” he said.
“Some of the cooler cabinets had signage instructing staff where the out-of-date food items should be placed.
“Officers deduced that items removed from the shelves on previous visits were placed back on shelves after officers left.”
When charges were brought against Zarar, including that of storing cooked meat in an unrefrigerated cardboard box, he said they "came like that”, magistrates heard.
Mr Rice said: “It is clear the defendant shows a clear disregard for food safety.”
The owner had no proper documentation showing food safety management and during a repeat inspection last month, the shop was given a zero food hygiene rating, he added.
The company has since been placed into liquidation, the court heard.
Defending himself, Zarar apologised and said he did not "have enough staff to look after the business properly".
Zarar was also ordered to pay £3,265 in costs and a £111 surcharge.