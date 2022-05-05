Energy firms SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa have proposed producing hydrogen at a wind farm in the Highlands.

Surplus electricity generated at SSE's Gordonbush site near Brora would be used to make the fuel.

Under the plans, the hydrogen would be sold as an alternative to petrol, diesel and natural gas.

The facility would be capable of producing 2,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year. According to SSE, that would be enough to power almost 5,000 hydrogen-fuelled taxis, 275 buses or 150 HGVs for a year.

Excess energy from the plant would be stored in large lithium-ion batteries for use when needed.

SSE Renewables and Siemens Gamesa is holding a public consultation on the project ahead of drawing up detailed plans.

Meanwhile, two other energy companies have formed a partnership to develop, build and operate a hydrogen plant on the shores of the Cromarty Firth.

ScottishPower and Storegga said the facility would produce 20 tonnes of the fuel a day.