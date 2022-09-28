A﻿ bid to revive wind farm plans on a south of Scotland hillside has been rejected due to the height of the turbines involved.

A﻿ scheme was approved at Mochrum Fell near Parton in 2016 but that permission has since lapsed.

D﻿umfries and Galloway Council failed to reach a decision on fresh plans and developers Falck Renewables appealed to the Scottish government.

A﻿ reporter has now ruled that the increased height of the turbines involved makes the project unacceptable.

T﻿he original scheme generated nearly 600 objections and was rejected by the local authority, but then approved on appeal.

H﻿owever, due to the amount of time which had passed, a fresh application was made.

T﻿his time around the council failed to issue a decision prompting the company behind the scheme to seek a Scottish government ruling.