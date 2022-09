A bid to revive wind farm plans on a south of Scotland hillside has been rejected due to the height of the turbines involved.

A scheme was approved at Mochrum Fell near Parton in 2016 but that permission has since lapsed.

Dumfries and Galloway Council failed to reach a decision on fresh plans and developers Falck Renewables appealed to the Scottish government.

A reporter has now ruled that the increased height of the turbines involved makes the project unacceptable.

The original scheme generated nearly 600 objections and was rejected by the local authority, but then approved on appeal.

However, due to the amount of time which had passed, a fresh application was made.

This time around the council failed to issue a decision prompting the company behind the scheme to seek a Scottish government ruling.