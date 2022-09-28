Renewed w﻿ind farm bid rejected due to turbine height

T﻿he renewed bid would have seen taller turbines constructed

  • A﻿n application to build a wind farm on a hillside in Dumfries and Galloway has been rejected by a Scottish government reporter

  • P﻿lans were previously approved for a scheme at Mochrum Fell near Parton six years ago

  • P﻿lanning approval had lapsed and a fresh bid was submitted

  • T﻿he revised project has been refused due to concerns over the increased turbine height

A﻿ bid to revive wind farm plans on a south of Scotland hillside has been rejected due to the height of the turbines involved.

A﻿ scheme was approved at Mochrum Fell near Parton in 2016 but that permission has since lapsed.

D﻿umfries and Galloway Council failed to reach a decision on fresh plans and developers Falck Renewables appealed to the Scottish government.

A﻿ reporter has now ruled that the increased height of the turbines involved makes the project unacceptable.

T﻿he original scheme generated nearly 600 objections and was rejected by the local authority, but then approved on appeal.

H﻿owever, due to the amount of time which had passed, a fresh application was made.

T﻿his time around the council failed to issue a decision prompting the company behind the scheme to seek a Scottish government ruling.

A﻿ previous approval for turbines at Mochrum Fell had lapsed

T﻿he proposals were for seven turbines instead of the previously-approved eight but they had increased in height from 126.5m (415ft) to 149.9m (490ft).

A﻿ reporter concluded that this made the potential effect of the scheme different.

"﻿In my view, this would make the turbines more prominent and more visible in some views," she said.

"The effect on the landscape character would be different and potentially greater and the effect on receptors would also be different and greater."

S﻿he added that the difference between the two proposals meant differing conclusions were "justified".

