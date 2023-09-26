Three hostels in Gravesham are facing closure due to financial pressures, putting 20 people at risk of homelessness.

Residents of the shelters run by House of Mercy, a charity set up by nuns in the 1980s, have until Friday to find new accommodation.

House of Mercy does not receive funding from Gravesham Borough Council for its three properties, set up specifically for single people.

Charity trustees said they would benefit from official funding while Gravesham MP Adam Holloway said the local authority had become "used to having these facilities provided by this charity".