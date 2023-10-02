Council scraps tax for young care leavers

A Devon council has agreed to scrap council tax for people who leave the care system until they are 25.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said North Devon District councillors had agreed to offer them a 100% discount.

The change, which has been supported by other local authorities across the county, is to come into effect later this month.

Care leavers are considered particularly vulnerable for getting into council tax debt as they move into independent accommodation and manage their finances for the first time.