Police seize £130,000 Porsche at car meet
- Published
A £130,000 Porsche has been seized by police responding to reports of a car meet in Nottinghamshire.
A number of drivers were dealt with by officers after a gathering at Toton Lane Park and Ride in Toton on Sunday.
The Porsche was found to be uninsured and was impounded.
Officers said such meetings had a serious impact on local communities and they believed such actions would help deter them.
Insp Mike Ebbins said: “Sunday was a great result and shows our commitment to ensuring that this park and ride does not become a location of choice for these types of meets."
