A police officer who repeatedly punched a puppy when the pet defecated in his house has been sacked.

Video emerged of Sgt Martin Dunn, who worked in Greater Manchester Police’s specialist operations branch, attacking the five-month-old springer spaniel in March 2021.

The footage was shared online and reported to the force.

Dunn, from West Yorkshire, admitted gross misconduct at an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and was dismissed without notice.