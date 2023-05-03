Officer who punched puppy in video is sacked
A police officer who repeatedly punched a puppy when the pet defecated in his house has been sacked.
Video emerged of Sgt Martin Dunn, who worked in Greater Manchester Police’s specialist operations branch, attacking the five-month-old springer spaniel in March 2021.
The footage was shared online and reported to the force.
Dunn, from West Yorkshire, admitted gross misconduct at an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and was dismissed without notice.
GMP said Dunn, who was placed on restricted duties when the incident was reported, had “unreservedly accepted the allegations".
He previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary harm to an animal at Leeds Magistrates' Court and was handed 120 hours of unpaid work and banned from keeping a dog for five years, the force said.
Ch Supt Michael Allen, head of GMP's professional standards branch, said Dunn's actions fell far short of the standard expected of police officers.
"The vast majority of police officers and staff fulfil their duties in serving the public to the highest standard and demonstrate exemplary behaviour in their private lives,” he said.
“Having a criminal conviction for animal cruelty makes Dunn wholly unsuitable to continue serving as a police officer and his cruelty towards Frank the dog is ultimately why he has lost his job.”
