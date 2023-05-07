Man arrested after targeted fires in two towns
At a glance
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life
He remains in police custody
Police patrols have been increased in the Huntingdon and St Ives areas of Cambridgeshire
A man has been arrested after a number of "targeted" arsons, police said.
Cambridgeshire Police said a fire was reported at a home in Hill Rise in Huntingdon at about 18:15 BST on Thursday, when people were the property, but were not hurt. Two further attacks on vehicles were then reported.
The force said it was "treating the suspected arsons as targeted attacks and patrols have been increased in the areas affected".
A man in his 20s, from Huntingdon, was being held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The vehicles were set on fire in Elm Close, Huntingdon on Friday night, and in Tennyson Avenue, St Ives, just after midnight on Saturday morning.
No-one was hurt, but the vehicles were destroyed.
