Police urge TT fans to stick to their limits
The Isle of Man TT festival begins on 29 May
A safety campaign is encouraging people to "know your limits"
In 2022, 67% of people seriously injured in motorcycle collisions were visitors
Police have urged riders and drivers to stay within their limits during this year's Isle of Man's TT festival, which returns on 29 May.
In 2022, almost half of all motorcycle collisions on the island occurred during the TT fortnight.
Launching the constabulary's annual safety campaign Chief Constable Russ Foster said the island's roads were "unforgiving of human error" by those unfamiliar with them.
Officers wanted visitors to be able to "return home safely to their loved ones", he said.
Statistics from last year's festival showed 67% of those seriously injured in crashes were visitors to the island from the UK and further afield over the age of 50.
The chief constable, who took up the post last month, said he was "acutely aware" of the figures heading into his first TT leading the Manx police.
He said a successful TT for the Isle of Man Constabulary was "about preventing the loss of life" and ensuring people were reunited with their families following the races.
The two-week event will once again see the Mountain Road become one-way.
Insp Neil Craig said the riders who take part in the races were "skilled professionals" and it was important for fans to know where their limits were when taking to the roads.
The campaign also urges all road users to obey the temporary speed limits that will be in place during the festival and avoid drink driving.
An overhaul of the racing programme for 2023 will see the final race, the Senior TT, moved from its traditional home of Friday to Saturday to create more opportunities for fans to watch the races.
The message will also be highlighted by Merseyside and Lancashire police on roadside posters on the approach to the Liverpool and Heysham ferry terminals.
