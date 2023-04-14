An injured round-the-world sailor who was stranded after his boat was damaged in an Atlantic storm said it was "do or die" when he was rescued.

Ian Herbert-Jones, from Oswestry, Shropshire, was taking part in the Golden Globe race when the vessel's mast snapped and it took in water.

A Taiwanese fishing crew came to his aid on Tuesday and he said he had had to jump without a line on to the boat.

"It was a bit do or die and happened really fast," the sailor said.