New Isle of Man ferry officially named Manxman
At a glance
Manxman will replace the Ben-my-Chree as the Steam Packet's flagship vessel
It is the third Isle of Man Steam Packet Company vessel to hold the name
The ship is the largest in the company's history
- Published
A naming ceremony has been held for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company newest ferry in South Korea ahead of its journey to the UK.
The Manxman is set to be officially handed over to the company next week after being constructed at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
The newest addition to the company's fleet is the third be given the name.
At 436ft (133m) long, the vessel is the largest in the Steam Packet's history.
The name Manxman was chosen following a survey of 7,500 people in 2020.
The vessel has space for about 10% more freight and vehicles than the current Ben-my-Chree, which it is set to replace later this year.
It will also accommodate 950 passengers and crew, which is more than 300 more than can currently be carried.
It will predominantly operate the Douglas to Heysham route but it also has the capability to travel seasonally to the new terminal currently under construction in Liverpool.
'The beginning'
It successfully completed its sea trials last month.
Steam Packet Managing Director Brian Thomson said the company was "justifiably proud" of the progress that had been made with the new vessel.
However, he said was "just the end of the beginning of the project" as there was still a "long way to go before Manxman enters service".
The company previously said following its 30-day voyage to the UK final installation works would be carried out on the vessel ahead of its arrival in Manx waters.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk