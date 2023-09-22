Street lights could be updated in £1m scheme

At a glance

  • Councillors approve £1m to be spent on street light upgrades

  • West Suffolk Council says the change to LED could reduce energy bills

  • The plan is due to be approved by full council next week

Alex Pope
BBC News, Suffolk
Joao Santos
Local Democracy Reporting Service

An investment of £1m has been supported by councillors to convert 1,500 old parish and street lights into energy-saving alternatives.

West Suffolk Council believes a plan to use LEDs could save 80 tonnes of planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 every year and help reduce energy costs.

The move is due to be debated and decided by a full council meeting on Tuesday.

An investment of £442,000 had been made by the previous Conservative administration.

Independent councillor Gerald Kelly, the portfolio holder for governance and regulatory, said: "There is a massive bill to get the lights upgraded and, once they do,  parish councils can save a lot of money.

"This is an easy way of having a large reduction in the district’s use of energy."

Conservative councillor Sarah Broughton said: "It’s better for the environment and it will help some towns and parishes.

"But it is a lot of money to be putting into this during a cost of living crisis."

