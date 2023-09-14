Man jailed for child sexual offences
At a glance
Mark Clover sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl
He was found guilty of multiple child sex offences at Canterbury Crown Court
The 36-year-old was jailed for two years and seven months
A man who sent sexual online messages to a 12-year-old girl has been jailed.
Mark Clover, from Folkestone, Kent, was found guilty of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He was also sentenced for sexual communication and attempted sexual communication with a child.
The 36-year-old, of Trinity Gardens, was sent to prison for two years and seven months at Canterbury Crown Court.
He was arrested at his home in July 2020 and his mobile phone was seized and analysed.
It showed evidence he had contacted a girl who was 12 at the time, sent her sexual messages and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity.
Separate messages showed him sending similar messages to a girl he believed to be 14.
His sentence includes a 10-year sexual harm prevention order designed to prevent any further offending following his release.
