Bridge tribute to Jude Bellingham designs released
Designs have been released of a bridge named after England footballer Jude Bellingham, planned for the HS2 high-speed rail line.
Bellingham Bridge, a tribute to the Stourbridge-born midfielder, is set to be built behind West Midlands Fire Service headquarters on Vauxhall Road, in Birmingham.
Computer generated images submitted as part of the planning application show it lit up at night.
The 150-metre long bridge would form part of the three Curzon Street viaducts that bring HS2 trains into the city.
Phase one of the high-speed rail line will link London up with the Midlands, although the project has been plagued by rising costs and delays.
The Bellingham Bridge planning application is the latest from HS2 Ltd after it recently secured the rights to build its depot in Washwood Heath in early February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Designs are also being finalised for the Balsall Heath and River Blythe viaducts in Solihull.
In the application, HS2 said it would become part of the city's skyline and contribute "positively to the city’s identity both during the day and at night".
