Conservation group the Wye and Usk Foundation said it had seen a 53% reduction in total phosphorous levels in nearby brooks since the work.

Mr Orgee, who has 48,000 free-range chickens on his farm, said he was already seeing the benefits of the project.

"You can see the quality of water which is coming from the sheds, you can see that there is a problem, and hopefully these plants will keep taking that out and putting clean water back," he said.

The work has been funded by Noble Foods, the firm behind the Happy Eggs brand.

Glenn Evans from the company said it would be a "test bed for future wetlands elsewhere".