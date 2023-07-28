Grants programme encourages charities to apply
At a glance
Charities and non-profit organisations are encouraged to apply for the small grants programme
The Social Investment Fund's programme for this year will close on Wednesday 9 August
So far it has provided £168,000 to organisations in 2023
- Published
A small grants programme for Guernsey charities and non-profit organisations supporting islanders is still open to applications.
The Social Investment Fund said there was "still plenty of time" for applicants to put forward projects, activities or services which needed funding.
Those applying could receive up to £25,000 towards one-off projects, capital expenses or running costs of up to a year's duration.
The closing date for applications is Wednesday 9 August.
Sadie Siviter de Paucar, lead officer of the Social Investment Fund, said it encouraged charities in need to apply.
"We know that several charities still need funding for their activities in 2023 so we encourage them to apply, the application process is straightforward and support is available if needed."
In 2022, the fund provided £309,000 to 30 different charities in the island and has provided £168,000 so far in 2023.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.