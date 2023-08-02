Royal Marine loses unloaded rifle on Dartmoor
At a glance
An unloaded rifle has been lost during a Royal Marine exercise on Dartmoor in July
The exercise was stopped and a search was made but the rifle was not located
Ministry of Defence confirms an investigation has been launched
- Published
A rifle has been lost during a Royal Marines exercise on Dartmoor.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed an investigation had been launched, and said the rifle was unloaded.
The standard issue SA80 rifle was misplaced during a leadership course by the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in July.
The exercise was stopped and a large-scale search was made, but the rifle was not located.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: "We are investigating an incident related to the loss of an unloaded rifle by the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines.
"The incident is under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.