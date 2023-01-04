A key route through the Borders has been shut after heavy rainfall caused damage to a bridge due to increased river flows.

The A702 has been shut at the Westwater bridge in West Linton in order to assess the scale of the problem.

Drivers are being diverted via the A701 and the A721/A72 while local access will be maintained for residents up to - but not crossing - the bridge.

It follows a prolonged period of heavy rain across southern Scotland and a number of weather warnings.

BEAR Scotland said it would issue updated information once full checks had been carried out.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.