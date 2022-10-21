Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini

A memorial plaque has been unveiled for an Irish woman who shot the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

One of the bullets fired by Violet Gibson grazed the fascist leader's nose.

T﻿he plaque was unveiled on Thursday at her childhood home at 12 Merrion Square in Dublin.

It was proposed by independent Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn, who described her as an anti-fascist revolutionary.

M﻿s Gibson made the attempt on Mussolini's life on 7 April 1926, three years into his rule, as he was making a speech in Rome.

Ms Gibson, who was 50-years-old at the time, stepped out from the crowd and fired a shot at the Italian leader.